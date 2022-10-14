News

Atiku to feature in Arewa Joint Committee town hall policy dialogue in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will be a guest of the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session with presidential candidates on Saturday in Kaduna.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, said in a statement that the event is meant to x-ray the policy positions of presidential candidates of six respective political parties, and will feature Atiku at 1:00 pm.

Several groups like the Arewa Consultative Forum, Arewa House, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Research and Development Project, among others are the organizers of the interactive session. 

The dialogue promises to be another opportune time for the PDP frontline presidential candidate to  relay his policy document titled: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

You lack powers over us, CNN tells Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Snubs Lagos #EndSARS panel Cable News Network (CNN) has practically thumbed its nose at the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza, on the night of October 20, saying it was not bound by Nigerian laws regarding the probe. Responding to a […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s Super Tucanos to arrive July

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pilots undergoing training The Presidency has disclosed that the 12 Tucanos fighter jets ordered by the Federal Government from the United States of America (USA) would arrive the country by the middle of July this year. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in a release yesterday. Shehu also […]
News

NCC inaugurates N40m Professorial Chairs in UI, ATBU

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instituted and endowed Professorial Chairs to the tune of N40 million in two more Nigerian universities.   The universities are the University of Ibadan, Oyo State and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State. They were, however, endowed with N20 million each over the next two years to embark […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica