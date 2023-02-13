Atiku To INEC: Resist Tinubu, APC’s pressure to postpone elections

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resist the pressure by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign to postpone the 2023 general elections. The PDP candidate in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned that any postponement of the elections would cause panic, create an at-mosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on the country. Atiku noted that the plot for the postponement was because of the realisation by the APC and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he cannot win the February 25 election.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has been made aware of how agents of the Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign, led by a governor of an APC-controlled North West State, were firmly resisted by INEC and other well-meaning prominent personalities in the country in a recent meeting where the Tinubu agents had gone to canvass for the postponement of the 2023 polls,” Atiku said in the statement. The PDP candidate alleged that the “resort to public incitements, incendiary comments, wild allegations on the policy with the view to further orchestrate violence and heighten tension to justify its demands for election postponement,” was because of the failure by the APC candidate to get the electoral commission to shift of the polls.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...