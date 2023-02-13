News Top Stories

Atiku To INEC: Resist Tinubu, APC’s pressure to postpone elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resist the pressure by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign to postpone the 2023 general elections. The PDP candidate in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned that any postponement of the elections would cause panic, create an at-mosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on the country. Atiku noted that the plot for the postponement was because of the realisation by the APC and its presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he cannot win the February 25 election.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has been made aware of how agents of the Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign, led by a governor of an APC-controlled North West State, were firmly resisted by INEC and other well-meaning prominent personalities in the country in a recent meeting where the Tinubu agents had gone to canvass for the postponement of the 2023 polls,” Atiku said in the statement. The PDP candidate alleged that the “resort to public incitements, incendiary comments, wild allegations on the policy with the view to further orchestrate violence and heighten tension to justify its demands for election postponement,” was because of the failure by the APC candidate to get the electoral commission to shift of the polls.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I’ll continue to empower people, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said he would continue to empower people at various levels to improve their capacity to become good leaders in a better society. This is even as the speaker once again organised an international leadership BootCamp for community leaders, youth and mid-career professionals in Lagos State. This followed similar […]
News

Toxic fuel importation: PDP accuses APC cabal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent inquiry into the importation of toxic fuel into the country. This is even as the party has accused unnamed leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of conniving with foreign interests to import the product. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo […]
News

African Free Trade Agreement must be backed by adequate policies – Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to yield expected results, it must be backed by requisite legal frameworks, right policies and robust implementation.   Lawan said this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, led by its […]

