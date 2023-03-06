News Top Stories

Atiku To INEC: Your promise of credible guber poll unconvincing

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians are not convinced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) promise of credible election in this weekend’s state election. The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday, said Commission’s regular or ad hoc staff found to be negligent during the presidential election would be barred from engaging in the March 11 governorship poll. Prof. Yakubu also promised that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used in the conduct of the elections.

But Atiku in a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shai bu, described assurances as face saving by the INEC Chairman “after conducting the worst elections Nigeria had ever witnessed since independence.” The PDP candidate said Yakubu should not try to deceive Nigerians again “after the shambolic performance of INEC in the February 25 poll.” He, however, commended the United States Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard, for admitting that the elections were far below the expectations of Nigerians. According to him: “The INEC Chairman is nothing but a hypocrite,” noting that “after promising to upload the results from polling units in real time, he allowed himself to be used, or he used himself in subverting the will of Nigerians.

“It will shock you to note that seven days since the election ended, the full results have still not been uploaded on INEC’s result viewing portal. “The election was so bad that it failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as restated by several foreign media outlets and observers as well as Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of the US. “Rather than apologise, the INEC Chairman is trying to shift blame.” Atiku added that after INEC’s abysmal performance at the election: “He is now trying to save face, insisting that errant staff would be punished and would not be deployed in the March 11 governorship poll.”

He wondered whether the Commission was planning on training new staff within five days that will replace the errant ones, or is the commission going to recruit new staff or deploy some from outer space? “Prof. Yakubu should be man enough to own up to his failure. A fish rots from the head down, and that is what has happened at INEC. “Rather than suspend any staff, the INEC Chairman is the one that needs to step aside as his first act of contrition. “Already, over 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on Change.Org to demand that the US, UK and Europe place a visa ban on the INEC chairman,” he added.

