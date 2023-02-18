Atiku To Keyamo: It’s insulting to portray Buhari as a dullard

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Mr. Festus Keyamo insulted President Muhammadu Buhari, by insinuating that he was wrongly advised to make the national broadcast against the use of old naira notes, which he said was subjudice.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said it was insulting for Keyamo to portray the president as a dullard who does not have a mind of his own.

The former vice president described Keyamo as a hypocrite, noting that the minister had in the past defended Buhari’s decision to ignore court orders on the basis of national security.

Atiku recalled that during his ministerial screening at the Senate in 2019: “Keyamo pointedly told the 109 senators gathered that human rights and the rule of law can be put in abeyance for the sake of national security.

“Today that his party is on the receiving end of a policy that will stop vote buying, he suddenly remembers the rule of law and is pontificating on respect of court orders.

“This is a man that abandoned his calling as a human rights activist the moment he was called to the APC’s dinner table in 2018.”

He challenged Keyamo to resign his ministerial position on moral ground, noting that in the United Kingdom, some ministers resigned when they do not agree with the prime minister’s action.

