Atiku to meet Wike again Wednesday

Asking Ayu to go now wrong – South West PDP leaders

Sources close to a former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have told Saturday Telegraph a follow up meeting with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will take place next week Wednesday.

This is coming just as prominent leaders of the party in the South West geo-political zone have called for caution on calls by some elements within the party that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyochia Ayu, should vacate office.

The two gladiators had met penultimate Wednesday in London to resolve issues within the party, with sources stating that an understanding was reached for a follow up meeting between the two parties. A source, who is a political actor close to the PDP candidate, said; “Sir, please brief on the outcome of your meeting with Wike. The only thing he said was that it went well. This was all that he told us. This means that whatever it was discussed (between the two), he didn’t want to share it.

“What I can tell wyou is that it was agreed that Waziri (Atiku Abubakar) get back to Wike in two weeks’ time after the London meeting. I think the meeting will take place next week, possibly on Wednesday if I am correct.” According to the source, who pleaded not to be named, the PDP hopeful understands the ‘optics’ of the whole crisis, adding that the Adamawa Stateborn politician remains hopeful of a positive resolution of the problems within the party.

“The Waziri Adamawa’s doors are wide open, he is not shutting the doors. He still believes that there can be an amicable resolution of the crisis. But the thinking in Atiku’s camp is that whatever demands that are being made should be reasonable,” he added. Commenting on the crisis, a former Zonal Secretary of the party, who also pleaded not to be named, faulted the timing of the agitation, stating that those canvassing the ouster of Ayu have some ulterior motives which are at variance with the aspiration of the PDP to win next year’s general elections.

“Even though I don’t wish to dabble into this issue, I have to act; what is the ulterior motive of the people calling for the resignation of Senator Ayu at this time when the commencement of campaigns is just a few weeks away? “I concede that there might be some merit in the agitation of these people but what I don’t feel comfortable with is the timing. I think we should all wait till after the election for such clamour.

I know for sure that if Atiku (Abubakar) wins, automatically, Ayu will not have any choice than to step down,” the party leader stated. Another leader, who was a Zonal Vice Chairman, spoke in the same vein, saying all combatants should see beyond the immediate gains, “considering the fact that our party is poised to benefit from mass resentment towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

