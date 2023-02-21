News Top Stories

Atiku To NASS Candidates: I look forward to working with you

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s presidential poll Atiku Abubakar has promised the National Assembly a cordial working relationship if elected. Speaking to the party’s National Assembly candidates at a meeting in Abuja on Sunday, he said during his tenure as vice president he developed a very intimate relationship with the National Assembly.

Atiku said: “And it is that relationship that enabled us to stop a third term or life presidency attempt by President (Olusegun) Obasanjo. “I look forward to engaging you again, as regards the National Assembly, for your constitutional functions to further deepen democracy, development and progress of our nation.”

The ex-Customs officer told them that they were not going to work with somebody unknown or somebody who doesn’t have experience. He regretted that Nigeria has found itself in one of the most challenging times in the history of this country, adding that the country was more divided than ever before, because of the activities and the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku said: “Our security situation has gone from bad to worse; our economy is in shambles. “These are very serious challenges facing us, you in particular and also the executive. “We must work together to take out the country from its present predicament and malaise. These are no mean challenges. “These are challenges that the constitution has bestowed on both of us to discharge.

“We have a president who doesn’t even understand what the National Assembly stands for. “So you’re going to work with somebody who has worked with the National Assembly before and successfully too, facing the incumbent president and still making sure that we protect the constitution.” In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the candidates promised to reduce the cost of governance by curbing waste in and improving citizen oversight. The communiqué signed by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda also pledged to reduce “multidimensional poverty by 40 per cent over the next four years and put food on the tables of Nigerians again”.

 

The group also promised to reduce the “unsustainable national debts,” as well as ensure “greater investment in education and infrastructure by incrementally increasing budgetary allocation starting from the next budget.”

 

They equally promised quick passage of bills that devolve more powers to subnational governments, adding: “We commit to securing Nigerians through robust conflict resolution mechanisms and improved welfare and funding of security agencies.”

 

