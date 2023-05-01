News

Atiku To Nigerian Workers: Join Me Reclaim Your Stolen Mandate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian workers to join stand with him to reclaim their stolen mandate given to him at the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku in a message to mark this year’s workers’ day, regretted the poor working conditions in the country in the last eight years.

The former vice president in the message by his media office, noted that the lives and welfare of workers and their families have been reduced to the abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, “which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives: food, shelter, health, wealth and education.

“In Nigeria of today, the minimum wage of N30,000 cannot buy a full bag of rice, let alone cloth or pay for a worker’s many utility bills. “In fact, hyperinflation in all sectors of our nation has constituted serious socio-economic strangulation to the average Nigerian worker, who’s now poorer than 2015 when APC came to power.”

