Atiku To Nigerian Workers: Join Me To Reclaim Your Stolen Mandate

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian workers to join stand with him to reclaim their stolen mandate given to him at the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku in a message to mark this year’s workers’ day, regretted the poor working conditions in the country in the last eight years.

The former vice president in the message by his media office, noted that the lives and welfare of workers and their families have been reduced to the abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, “which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives: food, shelter, health, wealth and education.

“In Nigeria of today, the minimum wage of N30,000 cannot buy a full bag of rice, let alone cloth or pay for a worker’s many utility bills.

“In fact, hyperinflation in all sectors of our nation has constituted serious socio-economic strangulation to the average Nigerian worker, who’s now poorer than in 2015 when APC came to power.”

The PDP candidate extolled to virtues of hard work, perseverance, and endurance of the Nigerian workers, describing it as “unimaginable how a government could be so heartless to treat its own bonafide citizens like medieval slaves in colonial plantations. Where are the so-called ‘dividends of democracy?’

“Labourers do deserve commensurate wages that meet pervading economic conditions of the time.

“Alas, Nigerian workers now receive wages that can no longer take them home or bring them back to the office!”

He enjoined the workers not to despair, despite the precarious situation, but to keep their heads above water, be resilient and hopeful; “for the sake of the younger generation and the country’s future.”

Atiku called for sober reflection and stocktaking, stating that “Hope is the breath that keeps people alive.

“Let’s work together in unity of voice and purpose to retrieve our electoral victory through the law courts. Let’s have faith that the judiciary would be fair and dispense unbiased justice.”