Atiku to Nigerians: Beware of fake news from Tinubu’s campaign

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said his campaign has uncovered a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign to unleash fake news and propaganda ahead of next week’s presidential election. Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said part of the plot is to use social media to spread fake news against PDP members. According to the statement four of such fake news were busted in Sokoto last week after the APC claimed that the state deputy governor and 11 commissioners had defected from the PDP to the APC.

The PDP candidate said he was inundated with calls while on campaign in Kano State, following the release of a fake resignation letter purportedly by the deputy governor Manir Dan’Iya. “Unfortunately, many credible newspapers went ahead to publish it without confirmation, only for Dan’Iya to deny it. “APC campaigners also stated that 11 commissioners had defected from the PDP. This also turned out to be false. “Apparently, the plan was to get PDP supporters to come to their failed rally,” Atiku added. He stated that the Sokoto rally was poorly attended despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari whom Tinubu “has been begging for assistance.

“In order to save face, Festus Keyamo, who is a senior advocate and former EFCC prosecutor, posted a photo of a crowded festival in Chicago and passed it off as the Sokoto rally. “It is also Keyamo, who boasts of being a prosecutor that has now been given the impossible task of explain ing Tinubu’s drug case in the United States to Nigeria.” The former vice president accused former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, who runs the social media arm of the APC campaign, of propagating fake news. Atiku noted that Fani-Kayode’s claim that he met with serving generals in Abuja was false, stating that he was “in Bauchi on Wednesday, Kano on Thursday and has been in Yola since Friday. “It is a common principle in logic that a person cannot be in two places at the same time. Unfortunately, the APC’s lies are bereft of any modicum of intelligence.”

