Atiku to Nigerians: Beware of Tinubu’s slave-masters, drug baron mentality

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to beware of voting a slave-master and drug baron in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their next president by next month, if the corruption and de-ceptive tendencies of the ruling party must stop.

The former vice president said APC is aware that its maladministration will be exposed as soon as PDP returns to power; hence the party has oiled its propaganda machines to engage PDP in campaigns of calumny. He said the service of his former aide, Mr Mike Achimogu, has been engaged to do a hatchet job in collaboration with the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, to throw up blackmailing terror attacks on him.

The spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba yesterday, said since APC had continued with what it knows how to do best, which is spreading falsehood of empty promises, Nigerian should take caution not to be plunged into another eight years of poverty, hunger, insecurity and unemployment. He said: “We will amend the constitution, especially the areas that deal with exclusive lists, on issues surrounding state policing and others. “Now that it is about 38 days to the presidential election, we will not yield to APC’s ulterior intent to annex Nigeria to their Lagos estates. “Nigerians must resist with their votes the slave mentality they have visited on Lagos State.”

