Atiku to Nigerians: Beware of undemocratic Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to beware of his counterpart IJ the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and take caution against voting him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former vice president categorically said Tinubu would lead democracy to extinction with a self-styled arrogance. The Spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said this in Asaba yesterday. He said already, Tinubu had stifled opposition parties in Lagos State, which he arrogated to himself and his family members, and it had become almost impossible to display the insignia of other parties without being attacked by his supporters. He said: “Today, democracy has taken a nose dive in Lagos, you cannot even go and advertise any candidate or place the insignia of any political party apart from the APC in Lagos.

“Imaging if that kind of person becomes the president of Nigeria it means that it would be worse than military rule. “Any vote for Tinubu is a vote for the death of democracy in Nigeria, its a vote for the death of electoral democracy in Nigeria. “Hence Nigerians must take notice that the issue is not about his state of mind at the moment but that those canvassing for him, have ulterior motive.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...