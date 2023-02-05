Politics

Atiku To Nigerians: Beware of undemocratic Tinubu

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

*Okowa uncovers blackmailing posters, billboards plots

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to beware of his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and take caution against voting him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former vice president categorically said Tinubu would lead democracy to extinction with a self-styled arrogance.

The Spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu said this in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday.

He said, already, Tinubu had stifled opposition parties in Lagos State, which he arrogated to himself and his family members, and it had become almost impossible to display the insignia of other parties without being attacked by his supporters.

He said: “Today, democracy has taken a nose dive in Lagos, you cannot even go and advertise any candidate or place the insignia of any political party apart from the APC in Lagos.

“Imagine if that kind of person becomes the president of Nigeria it means that it would be worse than military rule. Any vote for Tinubu is a vote for the death of democracy in Nigeria, it’s a vote for the death of electoral democracy in Nigeria.

“Hence Nigerians must take notice that the issue is not about his state of mind at the moment but that those canvassing for him, have ulterior motives.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC LG Congress: Dare advocates inclusiveness, unity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has called on leaders, chieftains, members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State to embrace an inclusive and transparent congress in a bid to achieve peace and unity in the party. Dare while stressing the need to uphold the ideals of […]
Politics

Presidency: Awo once backed an Ijaw against Yoruba man, says Adejumo

Posted on Author OLAOLU OLADIPO

A member of the national caucus of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Adegboyega Adejumo in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he waded into the controversies generated by recent endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by some members of the organization. According to Adejumo, such never […]
Politics

Ajimobi: Keeping the hope alive

Posted on Author Tunde Busari

June 25, 2020, marked a significant date among members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) family in Nigeria, more specifically for followers of the progressive party in Oyo State.   It was the day that the news of the death of the two-term governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi filtered into the public consciousness. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica