Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow outlaws hold nation to ransom

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness and outrage over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits who attacked his convoy. Reacting to the attack in which a number of other persons were also killed, Atiku explained that the rate at which life is becoming cheaper is worrisome.

According to him, the frequency and ease with which the bandits are killing innocent people almost on a daily basis is embarrassing and should be halted lest outlaws are allowed to rule over affairs.

The Wazirin Adamawa added that a situation where the people are afraid to leave their homes for the fear of their lives being terminated by bandits is a cause for anxiety and the government response should be tougher and more proactive than what obtains currently.

He said: “Condemnation of attacks is not enough to reassure citizens who are constantly living in fear.

The government should speed up the prosecution of terrorists and bandits in order to send a strong message to these outlaws that there are consequences for willful taking of life”.

Atiku commiserated with the families of all those who may have lost a dear one, Emir Muhammad Asha, the Kaura Namoda Emirate Council and the government and people of Zamfara State over the tragedy.

