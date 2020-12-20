News

Atiku to Nigerians: Don’t allow outlaws hold nation to ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness and outrage over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits who attacked his convoy. Reacting to the attack in which a number of other persons were also killed, Atiku explained that the rate at which life is becoming cheaper is worrisome.

 

According to him, the frequency and ease with which the bandits are killing innocent people almost on a daily basis is embarrassing and should be halted lest outlaws are allowed to rule over affairs.

 

The Wazirin Adamawa added that a situation where the people are afraid to leave their homes for the fear of their lives being terminated by bandits is a cause for anxiety and the government response should be tougher and more proactive than what obtains currently.

 

He said: “Condemnation of attacks is not enough to reassure citizens who are constantly living in fear.

 

The government should speed up the prosecution of terrorists and bandits in order to send a strong message to these outlaws that there are consequences for willful taking of life”.

 

Atiku commiserated with the families of all those who may have lost a dear one, Emir Muhammad Asha, the Kaura Namoda Emirate Council and the government and people of Zamfara State over the tragedy.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeok uta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated. She spoke during a […]
News Top Stories

JNI: Southern Kaduna moving towards ethno-religious crisis

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

•Asks FG to act fast The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has raised the alarm that the crisis in the southern part of Kaduna State was turning into a serious ethno-religious crisis. This is as the Islamic body asked the Federal Government to act […]
News Top Stories

632 students fail, 1,864 pass Law School exams

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Council of Legal Education over the weekend said that 632 (25.12%) students of the Nigerian Law School failed the Bar Final Examinations conducted in January, while 1,864 others passed the examination.   This was contained in a statement issued by the council and signed by the Director-General of the School, Prof. Isa Chiroma in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: