Atiku To PDP Members: Win your polling booths; get appointments, contracts from me

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday gave conditions for members of the party to get appointments and contracts in his administration if he emerges as the President of the country.

Atiku said any member of the party who is interested in joining his cabinet or getting a contract in his administration must win his or her polling booth at the February 25 election.

Atiku stated this during a town hall meeting he held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Wednesday.

In Atiku’s entourage were: the party’s National Chairman, Iyocha Ayu, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Others were: Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, governorship candidate of Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the governorship candidate of Lagos State, Jide Adeniran (Jandol).

The former Vice President said, if members of the party want PDP to return to power in May 29, they must all go back to their constituencies and work for the party to win the election.

 

