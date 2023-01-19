News

Atiku To PDP Members: You must win your polling booths to get appointments, contracts

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, gave conditions for members of the party to get appointments and contracts in his administration, if he emerges as the president of the country. Atikusaidanymemberof the party who is interested in joining his cabinet or getting a contract in his administration must win his or her polling booth during the February 25 election. Atikustatedthisinatown hall meeting he held with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In Atiku’s entourage were the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorcha Ayu; former Senate president, Bukola Saraki; former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. Others were Sokoto State Governor, AminuTambuwa; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; former governor of Cross River State, Lyel Imoke; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; governorship candidate of Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, and the governorshipcandidateof LagosState, Jide Adeniran (Jandol).

Atiku said: “The fact that you (party members) are following the gubernatorial candidate or the senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaignsisnoqualification that you will get an appointment, it is not qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local governmentlevel, stateor thefederal level. “The only way, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come to me and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me havetheresultof your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because, unless we do that, we will not win the elections.” The national chairman at the rally presented the flag of the party to Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party

 

