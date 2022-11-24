News

Atiku to PDP Women: Deliver your polling units to be relevant

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku has challenged PDP women to deliver their polling units to party to be relevant in the next administration. Atiku at the inauguration of PDP National Women Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the women to display the unique attribute of what God has endowed in them “so that we can succeed.”

He told them that mere ceremony of inauguration of the campaign council was not enough, adding that “with you and your full support and participation victory for PDP is assured. “Make sure you vote and make sure the votes are counted and protected.” The PDP candidate disclosed that the main objective of setting up the National Women Campaign Council was to ensure their active participation.

 

