Atiku to pick running mate after APC convention –Sources

The race for running mate to People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate continues as names continue to come up. They include according to party source, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Abia); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo) and Atiku’s runner up in the race for the ticket, Nyesom Wike. But sources in the party said that the party is waiting on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick its flagbearer before it would take decision on who becomes Atiku’s running mate. Talking about waiting on APC, sources said the party is calculating on the emergence of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo or immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu and Rotimi Amaechi, who is said to be fighting tooth and nail to nick it. One of our sources said: “These are not the best of times for the unity of Nigeria. The federal character, morally, equity and fairness as well as for heterogenous society for Nigeria which may lead to unforeseen situations, which will not augur well for the nation.” It was gathered however gathered that Atiku has narrowed down his choice to four persons as his possible running mate for next year’s election. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, presently the Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), the source revealed, was considered because of her high connections among world lending institutions. “With the loans acquired here and there by this administration (All Progressives Congress (APC), he (Atiku) needs someone who can help reschedule these loans, someone who, if (she) speaks, they can listen to. That’s why Okonjo- Iweala is being considered,” he revealed. The WTO DG helped Nigeria to secure debt cancellation in 2005, during Obasanjo/ Atiku administration. The source, however, could not confirm whether Dr. Okonjo-Iweala had been contacted and whether she would be available to run with Atiku. She was rumoured to be among those with presidential ambition but she told Nigerians she not available. In 2019, Atiku picked Mr. Peter Obi, as running mate because of his deep knowledge of the economy. The former Anambra State governor, who was one of the PDP presidential aspirants, resigned from the party and has since picked the Labour Party presidential ticket. “He would have naturally be Atiku’s preferred choice,” the source noted. He disclosed that the Delta State governor is considered because of his support to the Atiku project during the primaries. Okowa did not hide his support to the former vice president, over his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike. Delta State is one of the states in South-South that Atiku got 100 per cent votes. Sunday Telegraph, however, was told that the Speakership ambition of the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu if PDP wins majority seats in next year’s general election, poses a challenge to Okowa’s choice. “You know there is no way Delta State can produce both the vice president and Speaker of the House of Representatives,” a party source argued. He also said that the possibility of leaving South East out of the equation makes the choice of either Ugwuanyi, Enugu State governor, or Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State, a must choose for PDP. The source disclosed that consideration of Ihedioha, though a former Atiku aide, is to compensate Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who stepped down for the eventual winner, at the PDP convention. Ihedioha supported Tambuwal during the campaign for the delegates’ votes, and later delivered Imo votes to Atiku after the former had stepped down. The source, however argued that, “Tambuwal will still be compensated if PDP forms the next government. He may be made Senate President if PDP wins. So, if Ihedioha is not chosen, Tambuwal team will still be compensated.” The choice of Enugu State governor will be to appease Wike, who, the source disclosed, said he is not interested to becoming a running mate. Ugwuanyi and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, were among the governors who supported Wike, and delivered their states to him. Enugu and Abia were won by Wike, while Atiku won Anambra and Imo states. Ebonyi delegates voted for Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. “When Wike accused southern governors of sabotage, he knows the governors he was referring to. Ugwuanyi was not one of them. “So, I see Ugwuanyi becoming the running mate. Mind you, the governors wanted one of them to be the presidential candidate, as that one failed, there is nothing wrong if one of them becomes the running mate,” he further argued. Another source however, told Sunday Telegraph that only Okowa is in the picture, among the four listed nominees. “Other persons are being considered but not Okonjo- Iweala or Ihedioha. I know of Okowa. Some other persons are being considered,” he said. Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) will meet tomorrow (Monday) to make a pick among the nominees listed by the presidential candidate. The source disclosed that Atiku left the job of selecting the best suitable running mate to the business community and party stakeholders

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...