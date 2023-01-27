News Top Stories

Atiku To S’East: I’m committed to power devolution, restructuring

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, told people of the South East that he was committed to power devolution and restructuring, if he wins the presidential election.

He said the people of the zone have been clamouring for restructuring to enable them have more powers to deal with their local affairs; he assured them that restructuring will be a major policy of his administration as president of the country if he emerges victorious. Atiku spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during his presidential campaign to canvas for votes The event was held at Abakaliki Township Stadium with a mammoth crowd, which caused gridlock on the old Enugu Road, where the sporting centre is located. He said: “I am committed to power devolution and restructuring. All the South Eastern states have been yearning and have been propagating for restructuring this country because they want to have more powers, more resources to deal with their local affairs. We agree entirely and that is why it is a major policy of our government-to-be, if you support us and if you give us the opportunity. “APC had promised the same.

Did they do it? They abandoned the state issue of restructuring; they are very deceitful party or alliance, very deceitful. “We are committed and we mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver.” He promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians.

 

