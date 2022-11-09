News

Atiku To Supporters: I’ll provide security, revamp Lake Chad Basin

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to fight insecurity in Borno State and the entire country if voted into power in the 2023 polls.

Atiku, who made the promise, while speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, also pledged to reduce taxation and revamp the Lake Chad Basin in order to support farming in the state.

The former vice president, who spoke majorly in Hausa, told PDP supporters that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garba, requested things which include oil exploration, security, water supply, agriculture and education, which he assured the monarch would be done if PDP gets elected in 2023.

His words: “When we arrived Borno, we visited the Shehu of Borno who requested certain things from us and we have promised that if we get elected as President, we shall fulfill our promises.

“The Shehu of Borno in his speech asked for three to four things and I, in my capacity as Zannah Santa of Borno, promised that if Nigerians elect me, I’ll do them in Borno by God’s grace. First, he said he wants us to revive the Chad Basin Authority.

“When I was working in Borno, it was working fully and provided employment opportunities. Secondly, he asked me to bring back a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“You can’t achieve anything without peace and I’m promising to restore peace because there’s no reason why there should be security issues in Borno at a time like this.”

Earlier, the Women Leader of PDP, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, had urged Borno women to vote massively for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election.
“Tell your husbands, brothers, sisters, friends and children to vote for Atiku in the election next year,” she said.

 

