News

Atiku To Tinubu: Come clean on plot to relocate Nigerian capital

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Denies empowerment scheme

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come clean on the allegation that he plans to relocate the nation’s capital from Abuja to Lagos, if elected president.

The PDP candidate also told Nigerians not to succumb to the scam that he has an empowerment scheme to empower people.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in a statement by its spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, said Tinubu should face Nigerians with explanation that he would relocate the nation’s capital territory, “instead of allowing his handlers to be playing to the gallery with disjointed denials and blaming other political parties for allegedly spreading the accusation…”

Ologbondiyan stated that the plan to relocate the federal capital was conceptualised and propagated by the Tinubu campaign but became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such plot.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kwara APC affirms AbdulRazaq for second term

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been returned unopposed as the state’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. No fewer than 961 delegates of the ruling party gave him the nod to run for second term at the governorship primary election held yesterday at the Banquet Hall, opposite […]
News

Senate seeks N300bn intervention for deplorable roads in Niger State

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to urgently provide N300 billion for rehabilitation and reconstruction of highly deplorable federal roads in Niger State. This call however, coincided with the directive by the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to contractors already assigned for fixing of the roads to move to sites im-mediately. The Deputy […]
News

Obasanjo charges NPC on credible, acceptable census in 2023

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the National Population Commission (NPC) on the conduct of a credible, reliable and acceptable census in 2023, insisting that the census must lead to real demarcation of constituencies in Nigeria. Obasanjo insisted that the results of the forthcoming census must be put to good use by the government in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica