Atiku To Tinubu: Come clean on plot to relocate Nigerian capital

*Denies empowerment scheme

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come clean on the allegation that he plans to relocate the nation’s capital from Abuja to Lagos, if elected president.

The PDP candidate also told Nigerians not to succumb to the scam that he has an empowerment scheme to empower people.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in a statement by its spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan, said Tinubu should face Nigerians with explanation that he would relocate the nation’s capital territory, “instead of allowing his handlers to be playing to the gallery with disjointed denials and blaming other political parties for allegedly spreading the accusation…”

Ologbondiyan stated that the plan to relocate the federal capital was conceptualised and propagated by the Tinubu campaign but became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such plot.

