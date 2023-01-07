Politics

Atiku to Tinubu: Using Buhari to campaign won’t clean your mess

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the plan by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into his campaign will not clean the mess that has trailed his past life.

Atiku in a statement by spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, reminded the APC candidate how he had disparaged President Buhari, and wondered what role he now expects the president to play in his campaign.

He recalled that Tinubu boastfully claimed that President Buhari had no political relevance and could not become president until he came to his rescue.

According to him: “Tinubu’s publicity derided, scorned and disparaged President Buhari and even demonstrated how, according to him, President Buhari cried after losing election thrice until he (Tinubu) picked him up, wiped his tears and made him president.

“Nigerians are therefore wondering what roles Tinubu, who disparaged Buhari as not having political weight, now wants President Buhari to play in the campaign for which he is forcefully dragging him to the arena, if not to smear Mr. President with his putrid stains.”

 

