Atiku To Tribunal: INEC wrongly returned Tinubu as President

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has informed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja that the Independent National Electoral Commission wrong returned Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress at the President elect in the February 25 general election . Atiku’s position was contained in a petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 and filed before the petition . Listed as respondents in the petition are INEC, Tinubu and APC. The petitioners through their legal team led by Chief J.K. Gadzama (SAN) are challenging the outcome of the February 25 Presidential election. The petitioners however reproduced the results of the said election wherein INEC declared Tinubu to have polled 8,794,726 and Atiku polled 6,984,520.

hey submitted that going by the results, INEC wrongly returned Tinubu as the winner of the election. They, however, prayer the Tribunal to declare the said result as invalid. They further submitted that on the face of the form EC8S(A),there are calculation errors as shown and contained in the report of the statisticians. The petitioners said they will be relying the said result as declared by INEC. In the ground one, the petitioners submitted that the election of Tinubu is invalid by reason of non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act , 2022. They added that INEC failed to electronically transmit the election results.

