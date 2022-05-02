News Top Stories

Atiku to Workers: I feel your pains

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and presidential hopeful, says he would make life easier for Nigerian workers if given their mandate in the 2023 elections. Atiku said this yesterday in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers’ Day.

 

The former vice-president asked workers to demonstrate the willpower to change their poor working conditions by voting out “bad governance” during the 2023 elections. He urged workers to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labour-friendly policies.

 

Atiku wrote: “Dear Nigerian workers, I will like you to know that I feel your unbearable pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges you encounter in your daily lives.

 

“But I want to assure you that there’s hope from this socio-economic slope if we remain committed to the process to enthrone One People with One Future and One Country for the good of all.”

 

“Nigerian workers at all levels and all sectors – federal, state, local governments and private sector — may do well to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labourfriendly policies and positions that will guarantee improved national productivity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Five killed in S’East as IPOB stay-at-home order turns bloody

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Uchenna Inya, Steve Uzoechi, Kenneth Ofoma and Echezona Okafor

The stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East turned bloody as no fewer than five lives were reportedly lost yesterday in Anambra and Imo states. Two motorbike riders, one said to be a leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a commercial motorcyclist, were reportedly killed at Izuchukwu junction […]
News Top Stories

Afenifere threatens 2023 polls, insists on restructuring

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

We’re not anarchists, we’re not secessionists, we are democrats. We recognise there’s a democratically elected President in Aso Rock , says 93-year-old Adebanjo Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has given conditions for South West’s participation in the 2023 poll. Acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said yesterday at a press conference in Lagos that […]
News Top Stories

Bribe-for-ticket allegation: Outgoing PDP NWC challenges Obaseki to speak out

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Outgoing members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have challenged the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to clarify issues surrounding his nomination as the party’s candidate in 2020. Obaseki joined PDP after he was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was given a waiver to contest the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica