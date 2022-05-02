Atiku to Workers: I feel your pains

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and presidential hopeful, says he would make life easier for Nigerian workers if given their mandate in the 2023 elections. Atiku said this yesterday in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle in commemoration of the Year 2022 International Workers’ Day.

The former vice-president asked workers to demonstrate the willpower to change their poor working conditions by voting out “bad governance” during the 2023 elections. He urged workers to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labour-friendly policies.

Atiku wrote: “Dear Nigerian workers, I will like you to know that I feel your unbearable pains and pang of hunger, hyperinflation, mass unemployment and insecurity challenges you encounter in your daily lives.

“But I want to assure you that there’s hope from this socio-economic slope if we remain committed to the process to enthrone One People with One Future and One Country for the good of all.”

“Nigerian workers at all levels and all sectors – federal, state, local governments and private sector — may do well to adopt a new approach to industrial relations and dispute resolution by pursuing labourfriendly policies and positions that will guarantee improved national productivity.”

