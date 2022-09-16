News

Atiku travels to Europe on business

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to travel to Europe Friday afternoon on a business trip.

He will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago, says a statement signed by Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the presidential candidate.

At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.

 

