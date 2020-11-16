News

Atiku urges S’East, others not to dump PDP

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday urged all political zones in the country not to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a message obviously targeted at members of the party in the Southeast.
Reports indicate that members of the party in Southeast are set to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over the refusal of the party to commit to zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket to the region.
The Chairman of PDP and other chieftains of the party have repeatedly said the party will not zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.
There were indications that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi may defect from PDP to APC in the next few days where he planned to actualize his presidential ambition because of this.
There have also been speculations that other PDP chieftains in the South East may also defect to the APC in the coming days in their bid to ensure the actualization of the much talked about Igbo presidency in 2023.

