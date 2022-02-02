News

Atiku visits IBB, Sani Bello over 2023

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said that at the appropriate time he will make his presidential ambition known, stating that he is still consulting. Atiku who was in Minna on a private visit went straight into a closed-door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill mansion in Minna, Niger State. Speaking to journalists after a courtesy call on Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general election said: “I am here on a courtesy call; that is all.”

He added that; “My ambition for 2023, Iwillletyouknow at the appropriate time, I will definitely let you know at the appropriate time.” Earlier, the former vicepresident after a closeddoor meeting with the state PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji and the State Working Committee members vowed that he would support the party to take over the government in the state in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rights activist to Okowa: Establish peace, conflict prevention agency

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A peace and environment rights advocate, Chief Mulade Sheriff, yesterday sent another public private bill to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for consideration and the establishment of Delta State Peace-building and Conflict Prevention Agency, to promote and sustain peaceful coexistence among citizens and other residents of the state. Mulade presented the public private bill […]
News

Benin monarch suspends priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday suspended Mr. Harrison Okao, as Ohen-osa of Holy Arousa Cathedral, over alleged unauthorised ministration. The Holy Arousa Cathedral was the traditional church for the Oba of Benin, where the monarch holds thanksgiving service after each year’s Igue Festival. His suspension was coming after recommendations from the Joint Elders […]
News

Saro-Wiwa’s 25th memorial: MOSOP urges FG to address Ogoni injustice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to put mechanisms in place to address the injustice confronting Ogoni. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the call yesterday at Bori in Khans Local Government of Rivers State while marking the 25th anniversary of the execution of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica