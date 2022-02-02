Atiku visits IBB, Sani Bello over 2023

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said that at the appropriate time he will make his presidential ambition known, stating that he is still consulting. Atiku who was in Minna on a private visit went straight into a closed-door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill mansion in Minna, Niger State. Speaking to journalists after a courtesy call on Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general election said: “I am here on a courtesy call; that is all.”

He added that; “My ambition for 2023, Iwillletyouknow at the appropriate time, I will definitely let you know at the appropriate time.” Earlier, the former vicepresident after a closeddoor meeting with the state PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji and the State Working Committee members vowed that he would support the party to take over the government in the state in 2023.

