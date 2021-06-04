Atiku vows to enhance IGR, reduce poverty in Adamawa

A former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his drive to reduce poverty and improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of Adamawa State, has concluded plans to invest $20 million in the state. With the arrangement on ground, Atiku said he had expanded his industrial investments in his home state with a new Woven Sacks Factory and a Shrink Laminate Plant. The two new factories were expected to operate under Adama Plast, the fifth industrial undertaking by the former vice-president in Yola, the state capital, within the last fifteen years. He started with Adama Beverages that produced water and juice in sachets and bottles in 2006, Rico Gado Nutrition (animal food), Priam Logistics and Food Merchants Limited (chicken cottage).
