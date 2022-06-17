News

Atiku warns against politicising security, donates N10m to victims of Owo attack

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday warned against politicising the current security situation in the country. Atiku, who visited Owo in Owo Local Government area of Ondo State to commiserate with victims of the June 5 terror attack, donated N10 million for the treatment of the victims of the attack on St. Francis Catholic, Owaluwa Street, Owo in Owo Local Government area of the state. ndemned in strong terms, the killing of the unarmed worshipers who were attacked by suspected terrorists, but warned against politicising security issues in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate, who was represented by the candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), and members of the State Working Committee of the party, told Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, that the present security situation is a call to duty for everyone to be more vigilant, and security conscious. According to him, the issue of insecurity is not about politics, but we must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of the situation we currently find ourselves in this country. He said: “I am here on behalf of my party, then National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the candidate of our party in the forthcoming presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP members in Ondo State.

 

Our Reporters

