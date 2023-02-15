Atiku: We cancelled Rivers rally to avoid bloodshed

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told those that care to listen that the party cancelled its presidential campaign in Rivers state due to the rising cases of insecurity in the state. The former Vice President said the party puts it off because himself and his running mate, the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, believe that their ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. The Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, accused River State Governor Nyesom Wike of setting booby traps and mines for Atiku’s supporters to faulter.

He said Nigerians didn’t witness half of what Wike was doing in Rivers State during the military era in the country. He maintained that the selling point of PDP in the forthcoming election was the abysmal performance of the APC led-Federal govetnmeny. He said: “Atiku has examined the whole scenario playing out in Rivers State, yes he may have enough policemen to secure him, his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and indeed some leaders of the party in Rivers State, but will it be possible to provide enough security for the massive supporters that would come to the stadium that was approved, cancelled and re-approved? “Is it not preposterous that a Wike who claimed APC had cancer and PDP malaria that was treatable and now turned around to support same Tinubu and APC he once denigrated? That tells you the character of the man he is.

“So like Jonathan said in 2015 when he said that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, the Presidential candidate of the PDP and his running mate believe that their ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian and that they would not want to sacrifice any Nigerian on the altar of wanting to be President. “We will device means of talking to our brothers and sisters in Rivers because we believe that Rivers state is still largely PDP and that they will vote for Atiku- Okowa and one way or the other we will reach out to them and talk to them but having to organise a rally where anybody will even have to lose his life is not something we would want to undertake.” He said it has become crystal clear to Nigerians that the conduct of Wike in the whole processes have not demonstrated statesmanship.

