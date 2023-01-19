Atiku: We’ll make industrialisation, exploitation of mineral resource priority

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to make industrialisation and exploitation of mineral resources a priority, if elected president next year. Atiku, who was in Abeokuta, Ogun State on campaign rally yesterday, also pledged to devolve more powers to the local government.

He said: “We have promised to ensure the industrialisation of Ogun State because Ogun State is endowed with so many mineral resources. “In order to create jobs and prosperity, the Federal Government under the PDP government will make sure that the exploitation of those mineral resources and industrialisation of Ogun is made a priority.” He appealed to the people to come out en-mass and vote for PDP and make protect their vote. “The APC government has failed us and therefore, it is our responsibility to make sure that we don’t return them to power,” Atiku told them.

