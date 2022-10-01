Atiku: We’ll surmount our challenges

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has also expressed the optimism that Nigeria will overcome her socio- economic and political challenges. Atiku in a goodwill message to mark the nation’s independence anniversary, noted that the event should reawaken the national consciousness towards the consolidation of unity amongst the diverse people of the country. The PDP candidate in a statement by his media office said: “Nigeria has come a long way after our independence 62 years ago passing through different phases of challenges.

“The democracy that we have is the requisite antidote to the current challenges that we face.” According to him, “though Nigeria is beset with challenges that range from inadequacies of our economic plans to cover a large percentage of our people who live below the poverty line; to security skirmishes that daily threaten the safety of lives and property of Nigerians, the root cause of these problem is traceable to the increasing lack of unity amongst us.” Atiku assured that as “one people and under the canopy of one country sharing in one future, we will surmount our challenges and enthrone the Nigeria of our dreams.”

