News Top Stories

Atiku, Wike crisis forces PDP to shift NEC meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’spost-presidential primary clash between the candidate of the main opposition partyforthe 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike may have forced the PDP to shift its National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled this week.

 

But the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu said inastatement:”Thepostponement( NECmeeting) isdueto unforeseencircumstances. A new date will be announced in due course. All inconveniencesaredeeplyregretted.”

The party had scheduled the National Caucus for Wednesday and the NEC meeting the next day.

The NEC meeting was to consider the composition of the presidential campaign councilaswellasotherissues affecting the party. Reports had claimed the NEC meeting was over the fear that members pushing for the sacking of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu could take advantage of the occasiontoexecutetheirplan.

However, a source told our    correspondent that the meeting was put off because the disagreementbetweenAtiku and Wike has not been fully resolved. Thesourcesaid:”Weneed to sort out the differences before we could meet. We don’t wantasituationwhereeverybody will not be on the same page.

“Besides, the presidential candidate and other party leaders will not be around. It is advisable that we shift it so  that different meanings will be read into their absence.” It was learnt that the postponementwasattheinstance of thePDPBoardof Trustees (BoT) “because tension is still high”.

 

The source added: “Some people are still insisting that theNationalChairmanmust resign, and you can guess what will happen if NEC holds now.”

According to him, the party is still not comfortable with Wike’s position on the resolution of the internal crisis, adding that it seems he is not yet appeased.

There was uneasy calm at the PDP secretariat on Monday following Wike’s invitation of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu to inaugurate a project in Port Harcourt. That same day, a photograph of Wike and that of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi and Sanwu-Olu went

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FCT elections: ADC accuses INEC of plot to disenfranchise parties

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said yesterday that the timetable and schedule of election issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils elections would disenfranchise many youths and political parties. INEC had on March 31 released its timetable for the FCT six Area Councils election, and fixed […]
News

Australia’s Victoria extends Melbourne COVID-19 lockdown for 2nd week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s Victoria state on Wednesday extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown for a second week in Melbourne in a bid to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious virus strain first detected in India, but will ease some restrictions in other regions. Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, was plunged into lockdown last Thursday, initially until […]
News

Lalong moves to seal filling stations hoarding fuel

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong yesterday threatened to seal off any filling station found to be hoarding the petroleum products. Filling stations in Jos have refused to sell fuel since Saturday, causing a serious hardship. Lalong in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi A. Atu, condemned moves by marketers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica