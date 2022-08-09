Atiku, Wike crisis forces PDP to shift NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’spost-presidential primary clash between the candidate of the main opposition partyforthe 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike may have forced the PDP to shift its National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled this week.

But the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu said inastatement:”Thepostponement( NECmeeting) isdueto unforeseencircumstances. A new date will be announced in due course. All inconveniencesaredeeplyregretted.”

The party had scheduled the National Caucus for Wednesday and the NEC meeting the next day.

The NEC meeting was to consider the composition of the presidential campaign councilaswellasotherissues affecting the party. Reports had claimed the NEC meeting was over the fear that members pushing for the sacking of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu could take advantage of the occasiontoexecutetheirplan.

However, a source told our correspondent that the meeting was put off because the disagreementbetweenAtiku and Wike has not been fully resolved. Thesourcesaid:”Weneed to sort out the differences before we could meet. We don’t wantasituationwhereeverybody will not be on the same page.

“Besides, the presidential candidate and other party leaders will not be around. It is advisable that we shift it so that different meanings will be read into their absence.” It was learnt that the postponementwasattheinstance of thePDPBoardof Trustees (BoT) “because tension is still high”.

The source added: “Some people are still insisting that theNationalChairmanmust resign, and you can guess what will happen if NEC holds now.”

According to him, the party is still not comfortable with Wike’s position on the resolution of the internal crisis, adding that it seems he is not yet appeased.

There was uneasy calm at the PDP secretariat on Monday following Wike’s invitation of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu to inaugurate a project in Port Harcourt. That same day, a photograph of Wike and that of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi and Sanwu-Olu went

