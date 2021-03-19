News Top Stories

Atiku, Wike to FG: $1.5bn PH refinery renovation suspicious, empty promise

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

…forum lauds Buhari, Sylva over repair approva

Mixed reactions yesterday trailed the planned renovation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company at a whopping sum of $1.5 billion (about N600 billion), with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar objecting to it. While Atiku said the Nigerian economy could not sustain such unprofitable venture, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, dismissed it as an empty promise. Disagreeing with Atiku and Wike, a group, the South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF), however, expressed happiness over the approval, stating that the move would improve the socio-political and economic development of the host communities.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, on Wednesday through the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said the rehabilitation would be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months. But Atiku, in a statement, said all the nation’s four refineries have been loss-making for multiple years. He said: “It is questionable wisdom to throw good money after bad. Moreover, the cost appears prohibitive.

Too prohibitive, especially as Shell Petroleum Development Company last year sold its Martinez Refinery in California, USA, which is of a similar size as the Port Harcourt Refinery, for $1.2 billion. “We must bear in mind that the Shell Martinez Refinery is more profitable than the Port Harcourt Refinery.” Atiku argued that to budget the sum of $1.5 billion to renovate or turn around the Port Harcourt refinery would appear to be an unwise use of scarce funds at this critical juncture for a multiplicity of reasons. He advised that at this critical period, the nation should be “prudent with the use of whatever revenue we are able to generate, and even if we must borrow, we must do so with the utmost responsibility and discipline.” Also reacting to the approval, Wike said it was one of the empty promises by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to deceive the people as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

He said there was nothing to cheer about the news that the FEC had approved the plan by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery, stressing that it was politically motivated. Wike said: “We have heard these promises and nothing has happened… Approval is not disbursement of fund. Meanwhile, the Forum, in commending President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, for the decision, expressed confidence that apart from improving economic activities in the region, the approval would also create massive direct and indirect employment for the people.

In a statement issued to journalists in Abuja, signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Benjamin Kolowei, the Forum said the move to fix the refinery will positively impact the economic activities in the South-South region. The statement reads: “Our forum received the news to fix Port Harcourt Refinery with great joy. The move shows the commitment of the current administration to tackle the challenges facing our oil sector head on. “We believe that if the refinery starts operating at its capacity, it will improve a lot of economic activities in the South-South region, especially and the country at large will benefit from the project. Specifically, there will be employment, not only for the people of the region, but Nigerians generally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NJC retires two Judges over age falsification

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…dismisses petitions against 18 others …recommends appointment of 69 judges   Tunde Oyesina Abuja   The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect. The Council, however, […]
News

2023: Anyim disowns presidential campaign posters

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has dissociated himself from the 2023 presidential campaign posters that flooded parts of Ebonyi State and social media. The posters, powered by a group known as Nigerians Ask for Anyim has both Facebook and Twitter identity as piusanyim2023, while its websites read […]
News

Gunmen abduct Delta varsity don

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

Gunmen have abducted the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Delta State University (DELSU) in Abraka, Comrade Monday Izu.   The victim was allegedly ambushed and taken away in their waiting vehicle along the Abraka-Eku road, by the perpetrators.   The kidnappers had not established contact with his family […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica