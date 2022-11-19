Politics

Atiku will fight insecurity, poverty; revamp economy – Okowa

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Governor of Delta State and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said if Nigerians elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar next year as President he will fight insecurity, poverty and revamp the current economic downturn in the country.

Okowa disclosed this on Saturday in Jos during the commissioning of the Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo Plateau State Campaign office, located at the Secretariat Junction, Jos, Plateau State.

“As a party, we believe that working together and carrying along everybody, particularly women and the youths, will enable us to have a landslide victory in Plateau State in February and March, 2023. The battle is not about Atiku or Mutfwang but the battle is about Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The PDP is working round the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with very promising prospects and by the grace of God, we will win the National elections in Jesus Name,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ogun 2023: Court dismisses APC’s suit seeking disqualification of Adebutu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the disqualification of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu in the state. APC, had through its counsel Abeeb Adewale Ajayi filled a suit with number […]
Politics

2023: Political dynasties gear for battle

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the continued domination of governance in Nigeria by political dynasties, despite the belief that their existence is against democratic values since they do not provide equal opportunities for people to hold top public offices Politics and governance in Nigeria has become affairs of members of a few families, who sit side-by-side […]
Politics

Other Nigerians unwilling to cede powers to Ndigbo –Nnabuchi

Posted on Author with Onah Onah

A former Commissioner for Environment in Anambra State, Chief Nkwo Nnabuchi, in this interview with Onah Onah, speaks on the 2023 general election and how the South East can produce the next president   What do you think about the Igbo nation beyond 2023 elections?   Ndigbo are facing both physical and spiritual oblivion. They […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica