Atiku will fight insecurity, poverty; revamp economy – Okowa

Governor of Delta State and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said if Nigerians elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar next year as President he will fight insecurity, poverty and revamp the current economic downturn in the country.

Okowa disclosed this on Saturday in Jos during the commissioning of the Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo Plateau State Campaign office, located at the Secretariat Junction, Jos, Plateau State.

“As a party, we believe that working together and carrying along everybody, particularly women and the youths, will enable us to have a landslide victory in Plateau State in February and March, 2023. The battle is not about Atiku or Mutfwang but the battle is about Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The PDP is working round the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with very promising prospects and by the grace of God, we will win the National elections in Jesus Name,” he said.

