Atiku wins 10 Kaduna LGAs, Obi 5, Tinubu one

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has so far won 10 local government areas in Kaduna State.

He is followed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, who won five, with the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu winning just only one.

Atiku defeated Tinubu in the Zaria Local Government Area where Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the APC governorship candidate Uba Sani come from.

While Atiku garnered, 62,260 votes, Tinubu got 41,432 votes, with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) coming third with 8,729 votes. Obi scored 3,634 votes.

