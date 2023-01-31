Atiku’ll grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release if elected –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will grant detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditional release if elected, his campaign council has pledged. Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, when he was intercepted and renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya by the Federal Government. The separatist group leader is facing trial for terrorism and others. However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13, 2022 quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government had preferred against him.

The court acquitted him of the seven counts pending against him. In a landmark judgement, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, led by Justice Jummai Hanatu, stated that: “The Federal Government flagrantly violated the law, when it forcefully rendered Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial; and that such extra-ordinary rendition, without adherence to due process of the law, was a gross violation of all international conventions, protocols and guidelines that Nigeria is signatory to, as well as a breach of the Appellant’s fundamental human rights.”

Also, the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in its re-port in July last year told the Federal Government to “immediately release Kanu unconditionally” and pay him adequate compensations for the arbitrary violation of his fundamental human rights.” But the government ignored all these and instead challenged the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Revealing Atiku’s plan, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said will rely on the Appeal Court judgement to release the Biafra agitator. According to him, the appellate court was very explicit that Kanu should be a free man and no court can try him again for the alleged offence. The PDP chief also disclosed that one of Atiku’s key programmes would be to ‘instil permanent peace’ in parts of the country, especially in the South East. He said Atiku would release all South East agitators in detention and ensure that there is no longer tension in the region. He, therefore, urged South East voters to vote for the former Vice President to win the February 25 poll. Okonkwo said: “I am saying this with every sense of responsibility that Atiku will grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release. That is in Atiku’s agenda for permanent peace in the south east. In addition, he will also apply a political solution to release all those genuine IPOB agitators in detention without trial.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...