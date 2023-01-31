News Top Stories

Atiku’ll grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release if elected –PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Atiku’ll grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release if elected –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will grant detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditional release if elected, his campaign council has pledged. Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, when he was intercepted and renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya by the Federal Government. The separatist group leader is facing trial for terrorism and others. However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13, 2022 quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government had preferred against him.

The court acquitted him of the seven counts pending against him. In a landmark judgement, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, led by Justice Jummai Hanatu, stated that: “The Federal Government flagrantly violated the law, when it forcefully rendered Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial; and that such extra-ordinary rendition, without adherence to due process of the law, was a gross violation of all international conventions, protocols and guidelines that Nigeria is signatory to, as well as a breach of the Appellant’s fundamental human rights.”

Also, the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in its re-port in July last year told the Federal Government to “immediately release Kanu unconditionally” and pay him adequate compensations for the arbitrary violation of his fundamental human rights.” But the government ignored all these and instead challenged the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Revealing Atiku’s plan, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said will rely on the Appeal Court judgement to release the Biafra agitator. According to him, the appellate court was very explicit that Kanu should be a free man and no court can try him again for the alleged offence. The PDP chief also disclosed that one of Atiku’s key programmes would be to ‘instil permanent peace’ in parts of the country, especially in the South East. He said Atiku would release all South East agitators in detention and ensure that there is no longer tension in the region. He, therefore, urged South East voters to vote for the former Vice President to win the February 25 poll. Okonkwo said: “I am saying this with every sense of responsibility that Atiku will grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release. That is in Atiku’s agenda for permanent peace in the south east. In addition, he will also apply a political solution to release all those genuine IPOB agitators in detention without trial.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Delta militants list 11 demands to FG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

A coalition of militant groups from the Niger Delta region, have made 11 demands from the Federal Government, warning that they will carry out the threat to attack oil pipelines if their demands were not met.   In the heat of the EndSARS protests across the country a few days ago, the coalition of militant […]
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom receives 63,336 doses of Moderna vaccine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom state government yesterday said it has received 63,336 doses of Moderna Vaccine to help combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state. The Chairman, Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday. Ekuwem said that the state was set for an […]
News

Terrorists kill 3, abduct dozens in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Heavily armed terrorists numbering over 200 have attacked Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukkoki ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and abducting several others. According to an eyewitness report, the terrorists stormed the Rumache-Madalla village in their large numbers on Thursday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting victims. Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica