Atiku’ll grant Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release if elected – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will grant detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditional release if elected, his campaign council has pledged.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, when he was intercepted and renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya by the Federal Government.

The separatist group leader is facing trial for terrorism and others.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13, 2022 quashed the terrorism charge the Federal Government had preferred against him.

The court acquitted him of the seven counts pending against him.

 

