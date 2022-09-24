Atiku’ll liberate Nigerians from shackles of bad governance –Imasuangbon

Kenneth Imansuangbon is a man of many parts; he’s a lawyer, politician, businessman, philanthropist and four-time governorship aspirant under PDP and APC in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN he spoke on the need for Nigerian electorate in the forthcoming General Election to elect a man that has the interest of the people at heart. Excerpts

Campaign for the 2023 General Election will commence this month, how prepared is the PDP following the internal crisis rocking the party?

My brother in any organisation no matter how well organised, people will, at one time or the other, disagree to agree. For us in PDP, it is a family problem and we will come to round to the table, talk and settle our differences. As to whether PDP is prepared for the 2023 election or not, we are fully ready to take Nigeria by storm. PDP is ready for the election.

We have a Presidential candidate that is nationally accepted by the electorate. We have a candidate that knows what governance is all about, we have a candidate that has the interest of the common man at heart, we have a candidate that cuts across all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

We have a candidate who has tested power and governance both at state and federal levels. We have a candidate that is internationally known as a business magnate. Finally, we have a candidate that has been tested and trusted in all ramifications of human life. So, for me we are prepared and I make bold to say that Alhaji Abubarka Atiku will be the next Nigeria’s president. He has been ordained from Heaven to come and save Nigeria from extinction.

How does PDP intend to battle the power of incumbency following previous experiences in Nigerian elections?

My greatest happiness is that Nigerians are beginning to be conscious of their political environment, the days of imposition is gone, the days of vote buying is gone, the days of cheating is gone, the days of incumbency power having a say in the democratic process is gone. We thank God for President Muhammadu Buhari, a man who has regards for the rule of law, a man who wants things done the proper way.

President Buhari that I know very well would have things done the right way. He won’t interfere with the electoral process. In 2015, Nigerians stood up for change, the President Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of office by Nigerians. In that decisive election, heaven did not fall. So in this forthcoming election, Nigerians have made up their mind about it. They have tested PDP for 16 years, and have also tested APC for seven and half years, they have seen the difference. Nigerians across board have chosen Atiku Abubarka to be the next president of this great nation.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is one man that is highly respected in PDP, just like what you did when PDP was almost going into extinction in Edo State; how will NWC of PDP resolve the crisis?

There is no crisis, Wike is a great PDP chieftain, he has done marvelously well as a governor in Rivers State. PDP is one united family; if there is issue the NWC of our great party has the capacity to settle it. One thing I am sure of is, that Atiku will be the next president of Nigeria.

Some PDP members are not comfortable with the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku, what is your take on this?

There is nothing wrong with the choice of Dr. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to Atiku. The Delta State Governor has done very well in governance, he had tested power from national to state, he has all it takes to be running mate to Abubarka Atiku. He will deliver South South for PDP. He is an administrator that has been ordained, tested and trusted positively in all walks of life.

Why did you key into the philosophy of Atiku?

Good question. His Excellency Atiku is an International person, an employer of labour, a man that has seen it all in the journey of life, a political General known for his achievements across the country. I completely and unequivocally identify with his political ideology because is someone that I believe in. He is the one that has the capacity to move Nigeria forward. Nigeria presently is in a difficult situation, we need a detribalised man that has the political will power to rescue Nigeria and save our teeming population from disintegrating. You will agree with me that Nigerians are clamouring for real change, this is an opportunity for us to change the narrative and take Nigeria back to her position in the comity of nations.

What is your advice to the electorate as we gear up for 2023 elections?

It is time for us to make a positive choice that will usher good things into our lives and those of our generations yet unborn. The decision we make today will determine our tomorrow. So, I want to appeal to our voters to make positive use of their PVCs. That card is their power and their tomorrow. They should go out there and wisely, say no to rigging. It is only PDP that can take Nigeria out of darkness and liberate us from political and economic doldrums.

