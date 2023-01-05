News

Atiku’ll unify, restructure Nigeria, ex- FERMA boss

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Jide Adeniji, the director of campaign in southern Nigeria for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised that the former vice president will unify Nigerian by restructuring the polity as a detribalised Nigerian if voted on February 25.

The former boss of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FERMA) gave the pledge in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the ‘Freedom Walk’ rally organised by the National Mandate Group (NMG) within the party in solidarity with its presidential candidate.

The group led by the former Minister of Mines and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, had embarked on a road walk from the Total Garden area of Ibadan and later addressed a crowd of supporters in front of Mapo Hall. Also at the rally were the former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide, former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Mr Femi Babalola, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu (represented by Chief Seye Sonuga), former Oyo State Commissioner, Majekodunmi Aborode, among many others. The gladiators, who rooted for the emergence of Atiku in the February 25 presidential election, alerted the loyalists and Oyo State people of the mega rally by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, scheduledtotakeplace at the same venue today, urging them to support the PDP.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

