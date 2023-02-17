Atiku’ll unite Nigerians as president –Fadaka

Mr. Ayo Fadaka, a former Zonal Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, speaks on the chances of the party in the 2023 elections and the kind of president Nigeria needs

How do you see the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the PDP?

Well, the fact that for the very first time in the history of election petitions in Nigeria, the National Electoral Commission (INEC) is appealing against a judgement should be of interest to all. So, it is not just the PDP and Governor Ademola Adeleke that have appealed the judgement, but also INEC. The electoral commission claimed that despite the presentation to the court as regards the report that it sent, the first report it sent was preliminary and the second upgraded the first, the tribunal refused to look at the much more comprehensive report. So, INEC believes that the tribunal was not fair by not considering the salient points put before it.

I believe that the judiciary is stooping too low and we need to raise the standard of justice in this country. How could judges of many years standing write a judgement and input insinuation and insults into the judgement? It is not done. That will let you know that the judges with the majority judgement were malicious in writing that judgement but we will win at the Court of Appeal.

What impact do you think the additional state gained by the PDP would have on its fortunes in the South-West?

For sure, we will continue to control those two states. We will win in Oyo State, that is very certain, and I can as well tell you that I have over 90 per cent confidence that we will also win Ogun State. The candidate of the party has been declaring for that election nothing less than seven years, so we will certainly win Ogun. We are going to give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a run for their money in Lagos, and across the South-West, there will be a reinvigoration of the party as our candidates are on hand to win the next elections and take over the government.

In Ogun State, you said the party is very hopeful 90 per cent, but the PDP in the state is fractured with over 30 cases in court. How do intend you manage that?

For those of us that are in PDP, we know that our party is not fractured. We know of course that there are people, who came and said they are in PDP, some of them came at the 11th hour, and wanted to pick the tickets of the party, which of course is not possible at that time and they are causing one or two crises. But, I can tell you that as far as PDP is concerned in Ogun State, it remains a solid unit, moving forward, into the election. I am aware that there is somebody, who came in and whom everybody knew was a special assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, and said he wants to be governor.

Of course, every serious minded character will know that such kind of person is not available. As far as the PDP is concerned in Ogun State the party is moving forward. The court cases you mentioned, most of them have been rested because I know when Ladi Adebutu was removed as the candidate of the party in Ogun state, but with the conclusion of that legal process, he has been reinstated as the candidate of the party.

Let’s look at Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of your party. How strong is his contention for presidency this time around?

As far as I care and as far as I know, I don’t trust any other person contesting for the presidency of Nigeria aside from Atiku, But, speaking by what is available on ground, I know that APC has a candidate and so does Labour Party and even the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP). But by the degree of seriousness, it is Atiku I see as the only one contesting for the office of president and I have been saying this for a while that Nigerians have to know that we are in a crisis today. It is a crisis that should concern every Nigerians about whether our nation is going to remain an indivisible entity or going to break to smithereens.

So, Nigeria needs somebody who can weld it together again. Some of us, who were born after independence see ourselves as a proper Nigerians, and I will tell you that at a time in my life, I saw myself first as a Nigerian before thinking that I am a Yoruba person, but with the coming of Muhammadu Buhari, with nepotistic approach to governance many of us actually think ‘oh! I am a Yoruba firstly before thinking I am a Nigerian,’ and that crisis got so serious, that the nation is already losing its heterogeneity, while re-inventing the differences between its people. That is why Atiku is the only one who can be president now and can bring Nigerians together again.

The crises confronting our nation today are multi-dimensional. Before Buhari became president, Nigeria was a destination hub in Africa. It was the second largest economy in Africa, but all that collapsed as soon as Buhari and his APC took over. Nigeria became a poor. Therefore, we need a serious-minded person that can put Nigeria together again, and what are the criteria I think the next president must meet. He must understand Nigeria, he must understand the people of this country, he must understand the kind of crises that is confronting Nigeria today. There is insecurity, there is banditry and there is poverty.

He must understand those crises and have a panacea to each and every one of them and above all we need a president, who is strong. I have been saying this since the beginning of this electioneering process that the presidency is an office and not a horse piece. That is to say Nigeria needs a healthy person to become its president and not one, who would be falling sick from time to time and time again would be lost in looking after the health of the president. I must tell you that if Buhari had enjoyed good health when he came to power, we may not have been at the parlous level we are today. When he had his health challenges, he took over 180 days in a particular year for him to be outside Nigeria, and that allowed charlatans to step into the void and take the reins of power and exercise power on his behalf. It till subsists till today.

For instance, is it explicable that we have a Central Bank governor, who is being hounded by security agencies of the same Federal Government? Shouldn’t the presidency be the clearing house to finding solutions to issues that arise within government? Again, we are moving to the election now, the same security wing, the same intelligence agency within the government is still trying to intimidate the chairman of INEC.

All these shows that we have a weak presidency and a president, who is not assertive; a presidency who is dormant; a presidency that does not seem to know its onion. So, we need a person of Atiku’s caliber to become the president of this country and take full charge. We want a president on whose table the buck will stop; a president whose cognitive ability is not in question; a president whose thoughts process is solid. This is because if you tell me you are supporting a particular candidate, who while campaigning will read from prepared text and move from one gaffe to another; that shows the cognitive ability of that particular candidate is questionable.

Does Nigeria require that kind of president at a time like this? A time like this demands for a man that is resolute; a man who is prepared; a man that knows what exactly what to do to rescue our nation from the peak of the precipice that it has been pushed to. I cannot tell you and even the president too cannot tell you how many private armies are operating in Nigeria today.

That is strange to our system. We have private armies that dot our landscape. The security agencies of Nigeria have not been able to identify those sponsoring these armies or controlling them. We saw how bold this private army that we called bandits is that they even attacked government institutions to the level of going to the maximum security prison in Abuja to battle the security on ground and to free their people. As far as I do know presently, Nigeria doesn’t have a serious government and we cannot continue like that. So, Atiku is a man, who can provide leadership for our nation and we should allow him to provide that leadership. In the present situation, we must have a president who will reawaken Nigeria from the terrible level it has been pushed to by the APC presidency.

