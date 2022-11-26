Atiku’s aide accuses CJN, Ariwoola, of hob nobbing with politicians

Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Oluwakayode Ariwoola, of hobnobbing with politicians. Shaibu in a statement on Friday said some remarks credited to the CJN were suggestive of fraternity with some politicians. He cited some instances, where Ariwoola’s statements in public fora were unbecoming of a judicial officer.

Shaibu noted that the CJN, who is from Oyo State, was hosted to a reception by Governor Seyi Makinde, one of the five PDP governors (G-5) demanding the sack of the party’s National Chairman as a condition to support Atiku’s candidacy. According to him, Justice Ariwoola allegedly sat with Makinde and other members of the G-5 “where political statements were made.” He also frowned at the frequency in which the CJN makes remarks in support of actions by members of the G-5 led by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

Shaibu noted that at the inauguration of a judicial project in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ariwoola was quoted as saying, “that is why we should not be scared to have these men of the Integrity Group, and I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and inlaw because we came here to marry for my governor.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...