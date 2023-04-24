News

Atiku’s Camp React As Tinubu, Wife Return To Nigeria

The camp of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi to the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Monday evening after spending over one month in France.

The former Lagos State Governor arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.

Tinubu was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, the Spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, thanked God for journey mercies, for healing and recovery.

He prayed that God keeps and strengthens Tinubu as he prepares to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.

He wrote: “The president-select is back. We thank God for journey mercies and for healing and recovery.

“We pray God to keep you and strengthen you as you prepare to take the oath of office temporarily, pending the invalidation of the election by the tribunal and/or the Supreme Court.”

 

