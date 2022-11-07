Atiku’s campaign coordinator in FCT, Danladi Zhin, dies at 54

FCT PDP coordinator for Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign for the 2023 general election, Danladi Zhin, has died, according to his close aide.

Zhin, who was formerly chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT died at the age of 54 after a brief illness.

A close aide to the deceased, Godwin Omonya, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje.

Omonya said Zhin died in the early hours of Sunday in a private hospital in Abuja.

Omonya, who was also the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the ex-chairman, said Zhin was hospitalised for over a month as a result of an undisclosed ailment.

He said that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital morgue in Abuja by the family members.

According to him, late Zhin was a House of Representatives aspirant for the Abuja South constituency under the platform of APC in the 2019 general elections.

The deceased, who served two terms as the chairman of Kuje area council, was married to Paulina Zhin, with whom they had three boys and two girls.

