Metro & Crime

Atiku’s campaign coordinator in FCT, Danladi Zhin, dies at 54

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

FCT PDP coordinator for Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign for the 2023 general election, Danladi Zhin, has died, according to his close aide.

Zhin, who was formerly chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT died at the age of 54 after a brief illness.

A close aide to the deceased, Godwin Omonya, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje.

Omonya said Zhin died in the early hours of Sunday in a private hospital in Abuja.

Omonya, who was also the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the ex-chairman, said Zhin was hospitalised for over a month as a result of an undisclosed ailment.

He said that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital morgue in Abuja by the family members.

According to him, late Zhin was a House of Representatives aspirant for the Abuja South constituency under the platform of APC in the 2019 general elections.

The deceased, who served two terms as the chairman of Kuje area council, was married to Paulina Zhin, with whom they had three boys and two girls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo House asks Makinde to investigate police killings, arrests in Ajaawa community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Oyo State House of Assembly has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to set up a panel of enquiry to unravel those behind the kidnappings and killings of some people in Ajaawa town of the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of the state. The call was sequel to the recent night raid of the community by […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged complicity: Your threat won’t stop your prosecution, CSO tells suspect

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…CSO’s action unprofessional, meddlesome –Osuagwu A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has said it is not shifting ground on its call for the prosecution of all suspects involved in a case of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, terrorism financing, arson and breach of public peace at the […]
Metro & Crime

Woman, 51, hacks husband to death

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A 51-year-old woman, Mrs Gladys Napoleon has hacked her husband to death in Chokocho Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State. The woman, who confessed to killing her husband after being arrested by the police for the crime, said she carried out the action that led to her husband’s death in selfdefence. Mrs. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica