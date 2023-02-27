Atiku’s collation agent in Benue slumps, dies on duty

The Ward Collation Agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Enoch Mson Atsehe, slumped and died while performing his duty at the centre. New Telegraph learnt that the late Atsehe is from Mbacher Council Ward, Shitile in Katsina-Ala LGA. He was survived by a wife, children and relatives. His uncle, a former Commissioner in the state, Terfa Hindan, confirmed his death to newsmen yesterday. Meanwhile, results of the presidential election started trickling in last night with the APC’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu so far leading. The results as declared in Makurdi, the state capital showed Tinubu winning in Tarka Local Government Area, home of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume as well as in Buruku LGA. In Tarka LGA, Tinubu of APC scored 13, 240 votes, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) scored 2, 038 of the total votes cast while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 2,642. In Buruku LGA, home of the incumbent PDP Senator representing Benue North West, Senator Orker Jev, Tinubu polled 20, 248, Mr. Peter Obi (LP) got 13, 466 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 6, 909 votes.

