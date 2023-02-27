Atiku’s collation agent in Benue slumps, dies on duty

The Ward Collation Agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Enoch Mson Atsehe, slumped and died while performing his duty at the centre. New Telegraph learnt that the late Atsehe is from Mbacher Council Ward, Shitile in Katsina-Ala LGA. He was survived by a wife, children and relatives. His uncle, a former Commissioner in the state, Terfa Hindan, confirmed his death to newsmen yesterday. Meanwhile, results of the presidential election started trickling in last night with the APC’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu so far leading. The results as declared in Makurdi, the state capital showed Tinubu winning in Tarka Local Government Area, home of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume as well as in Buruku LGA. In Tarka LGA, Tinubu of APC scored 13, 240 votes, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) scored 2, 038 of the total votes cast while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 2,642. In Buruku LGA, home of the incumbent PDP Senator representing Benue North West, Senator Orker Jev, Tinubu polled 20, 248, Mr. Peter Obi (LP) got 13, 466 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 6, 909 votes.
Related Articles
Buhari approves Echono as new TETFund Executive Secretary
Regina Otokpa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). Echono, who recently retired from the civil service, has served in various important national assignments including Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari leaves for Mauritania to receive Abu Dhabi peace award
President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to receive the “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ in recognition of his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular interventions, counsels and conciliatory position. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the award to be conferred on him […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps Seat: Ugochinyere dedicates victory to uncle
Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere has dedicated his victory as House of Representatives- elect for Ideato, to his brother and two others killed by suspected armed men. Ugochinyere was declared winner on Sunday by the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Ideato North and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)