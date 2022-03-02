Atiku’s political pilgrimage to Abeokuta

With less than 11 months to the 2023 general elections, political bigwigs, particularly those with the ambition to rule Nigeria, have started consulting with those they think can improve their chances of realising their dream. And Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has recently attracted a number of these high-profile politicians, including the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Bukola Saraki and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed.

Some others are: the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

All those that have visited the rocky city of Abeokuta, except Tinubu had paid homage to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who had at different times ruled the country either as a military or civilian President – the first Nigerian to have this distinction. They all held private meetings with Obasanjo at his penthouse residence located within the premises of his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Only the National leader of the APC ignored the former President and rather took his consultations to the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. The latest caller at both Obasanjo’s residence and the Alake’s palace is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who incidentally was the nation’s number two when Obasanjo held sway from 1999 – 2007.

Atiku’s first point of call of the two-day visit to Abeokuta which climaxed last Saturday was to his former boss. The former Vice President arrived at Obasanjo’s residence around 10am and went straight into a closed door meeting with his host. Surprisingly, after his separate meetings with both Obasanjo and Oba Gbadebo, Atiku kept mum about his intentions to run for the nation’s top job.

Even after the monarch prompted him twice to use the opportunity of his visit to tell his chiefs and Nigerians in general about his position on the current happenings in the country and his Presidential ambition, Atiku still refused to “let the cat out of the bag”. When journalists accosted the former Vice President shortly after his meeting with Obasanjo which lasted for an hour and asked for the details of their discussion, Atiku described the meeting as part of his usual visits to his former boss. However, when asked if he was confident of clinching the PDP Presidential ticket ahead of other aspi-rants, Atiku retorted: “Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident”.

The former Vice President, however, reacting to a suggestion from a journalist that older politicians should step aside in order to allow the younger generation the opportunity to win the 2023 elections, said youths are free to wrestle older politicians at the polls. “Let the youth compete now. It is a competition. It’s democracy,” he said. He challenged Nigerian youths to jostle the office of the president with older politicians in the coming 2023 elections, saying the Presidential race is democratic and competitive. “I came to meet my boss. We will let you (journalists) know when I declare, we will give a formal announcement.

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? Let the youths compete with the elders. It is a competition. It is democracy,” Atiku simply said. The Waziri of Adamawa said he would soon make a formal declaration of his intentions for 2023. Incidentally in the build up to the 2019 general elections, Obasanjo had backed Atiku, the then PDP Presidential candidate, describing him as a better candidate to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari. Ironically, Obasanjo and Atiku had a very public falling out following the outcome of the PDP Presidential primary election towards 2007 general elections which produced late Umaru Yar‘Adua as the party’s candidate.

The former Military Head of State was resolute in his objection to Atiku taking over from him at the end of this eight-year tenure. But, in the build-up to the 2019 elections, Obasanjo made a dramatic U-turn on his stance on Atiku, saying he had forgiven him of his past wrong doings and would be supporting him this time around.

Now that the race is on again, Atiku may once again enjoy the support of his former boss following last Saturday’s meeting between the duo. Atiku while speaking at the palace of Alake after his meeting with Obasanjo paid glowing tributes to Obasanjo, describing him as a boss who has continuously enjoyed his support. The former Vice President also described his visit to the ancient city of Abeokuta as a homecoming which brought him nostalgia feelings. “Any time I visit Ogun State, I feel a sense of nostalgia. My first post of deployment as a trained Customs officer was in the state and that was at Idi-Iroko (the border post with Republic of Benin).

It was while serving at Idi-Iroko that I married my first wife, Titilayo, so I can’t forget that. “Then came my relationship with President Olusegun Obasanjo, who out of nowhere nominated me to be his Vice President. Again, that is another bond between me and the people Ogun State and Egba in particular.

“Over my political career, I have interacted and enjoyed the support of prominent Egba men and women, including the late Titi Ajanaku. So, how can I forget Egbaland? Impossible! “When I met kabiyesi upstairs, after the pleasantries, kabiyesi said why didn’t you tell me you want to run for office? I said: ‘kabiyesi, maybe I thought it was not the right time’, he (Alake) said: ‘No, this is your home, so, you can start from here. And therefore, when you go downstairs and you meet with the other chiefs, tell them of your intention even though you have not announced it formally’. I bowed my head and I said: ‘kabiyesi, I will do that’.

“So, kabiyesi, I want to thank you for this honour which you have always done to me, for the support you have always given to me, on your behalf and the people of Egbaland in Ogun generally and to assure you of my continued loyalty to this kingdom, Egba and Ogun generally. “It is fate that has brought our relationship together and I hope and pray that this relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength. Kabiyesi, I will always cherish this institution and this honour done to me. “Yes, back home, I’m also the Waziri of our Emirate, meaning that I’m the Prime Minister after the Emir.

So you can see how I’m entangled with traditional institutions. I want to use this opportunity to wish this kingdom and kabiyesi I’m particular a very long reign, prosperous reign, peaceful reign and also a progressive reign of Egba, Ogun and Nigeria in general. I cannot thank you enough kabiyesi for this honour done to me. God bless you Kabiyesi and may you live long,” the former Vice President said. In his response, Oba Gbadebo assured Atiku of a continued working relationship, saying Atiku is always welcomed in Abeokuta, which is his second home.

Reacting to Atiku’s refusal to speak on his political ambition, the monarch said: “When the former Vice President talked with me upstairs, he came to an end without saying anything about Nigeria, about his position, so I said, well when we get downstairs say something because we are all here because we believe that you will give a hint of what you intend to do. “He (Atiku) has finished talking to you (chiefs) and he has not said anything. Whatever it is, may God grant you (Atiku) your prayers and may God make Nigeria a great country.”

