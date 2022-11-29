Politics

Atiku’s presidency violates power sharing arrangement -Afenifere backs G5 govs on Ayu

Posted on Author         Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Tuesday threw its weight behind the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group blamed the crisis rocking the PDP on the violation of the party’s constitution and the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on rotation of power between Northern and Southern regions of the country.

The Secretary General of the mainstream Yoruba organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni in a statement said the position of five PDP governors opposed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar presidency led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was supported by Afenifere which was of the believe that the power should come to the south after a Northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari has completed an eight-year tenure.

Ebiseeni, who was justifying the presence of Afenifere at the Southwest rally of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, said the constitution of the PDP was violated with the choice of Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to him, it was difficult for members of the Afenifere in good conscience and the peace of our nation to support the ill-advised choice of the PDP Presidential candidate on account of his region of origin.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

State of the nation: Senate caucuses differ on Buhari

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the majority and minority caucuses in the National Assembly, recently disagreed on the state of the nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari The minority caucus of the National Assembly and its majority counterpart in the Senate, traded tackles last week over the way and manner the All Progressives […]
Politics

APC picking Northerner as presidential candidate will cause tension, bitterness – Gen Ikponmwen

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Retired Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen is a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, war strategist, politician and legal luminary. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party presidential primaries; intrigue and implications of the two leading parties having Northerners as presidential candidates among other issues. Excerpts… PDP […]
Politics

Governors lack powers to impose curfew –Brig Gen Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    measures to restore peace and security and all the conditions mentioned earlier.   (g) The President receives a request to do so in accordance with the provisions of Subsection (4) of this section.”   It is not intended by the provision of Section 305 of the Constitution that a governor in a state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica