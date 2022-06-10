News

Atiku’s Running Mate: Straw poll favours Okowa

As the search for a running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hots up, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, appears the most suitable within the party as the fit and proper person to help Atiku win the 2023 presidential election. A straw poll conducted by Guardians of Leadership and Democracy (GLD), a pro-democracy group with focus on leadership, good governance, sustainable democracy, innovation and human capital development, has put Okowa in clear lead over three other top members of the PDP.

Straw poll, also known as straw ballot, is usually an ad hoc poll carried out to determine the slant of opinion on an issue or popularity of an individual or group of persons within a community. In modern political communication and marketing, it has become an effective quickfire tool to gauge popularity of issues or suitability of persons for a position.

The group has in the past conducted straw poll (both online and offline) on several national issues and on popularity of categories of Nigerians for certain offices including whether Nigeria should adopt the Parliamentary system of government or continue with the extant Presidential system.

 

