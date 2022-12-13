News

Atiku’s Security Team, Journalists, Others Stranded As Jos Airport Shuts Down

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

At least 100 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were stranded at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital moments after concluding the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state on Tuesday.

Among those stranded was the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature. Also stranded were security personnel working directly with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as journalists.

Atiku and the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) were said to have been transported to the airport shortly after the rally. About 30 minutes later, the PDP candidate and some top members of the party reportedly boarded and departed from the state.

However, shortly after, the airport tower signal went off. It was gathered that an aircraft which was about to land could not land and was forced to turn back.

An airport worker explained that the staff received instructions to shut down the facility at exactly 5:30pm, claiming that there was no request for an extension of time by the PDP.

Some PDP members alleged that this could have been politically motivated with a member of the PDP, Justice Abraham accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of ordering the shutdown of the airport.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Emmah Isong charges African leaders on credible representation, good governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency, Bishop Dr. Emmah Gospel Isong has called on African leaders at the various stratas to instill good governance and credible representation. Bishop Isong who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Presbyterian Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), made the call at a 5-day ‘Summit 2022 Leadership […]
News Top Stories

2023: Think of your children, Obi tells PDP stakeholders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In furtherance of his consultations with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) all over the country, the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday visited Bauchi, Borno and Gombe states. He also met the delegates of Yobe State, who joined their Borno State counterparts in Maiduguri.   Speaking to them, Obi’s message […]
News Top Stories

ASUU/FG Impasse: Why religious leaders stepped aside, by CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has tackled the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for “disrespecting” religious leaders by embarking on strike while they were frantically finding lasting solutions to the impasse between the union and the Federal Government.   Ayokunle spoke in his capacity as Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica