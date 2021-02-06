Atlanta’96 Olympics evergreen in my memory–Falilat Ogunkoya

In an exclusive interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Atlanta ’96 400m bronze medallist, Falilat Ogunkoya- Omotayo, has said athletes should think more of life after their career, among other issues. Excerpts…

It has not been all good for Nigeria athletes at the Olympics in recent years but when do you see Nigerians climbing the podium in major tournaments?

To be on the podium is not a day job; it’s going to cost a lot of hard work, but what I believe is that the athletes need support. When they started getting the needed supports, they don’t have to worry about so many things, how to go to training and return, how to eat, how to prepare for events/ meets, and so on. If they are getting the needed supports, they will surely excel.

During your days, it was a case of foreign-based athletes and home-based athletes, although both usually compete favourably against each other especially during the national trials, but it is now a case of just the foreign-based ones dominating, do you advice all athletes to travel abroad?

I was trained in Nigeria and when all the foreign-based athletes arrived in 1985/86 before we started preparation for the Commonwealth Games, we (the home-based) did beat all of them and when we got to the World Junior, myself and Tina Iheagwam beat Mary Onyali and others that came from the US, so it’s how they want it and how much help they are getting from people that are in the country to support them in achieving their dream. That’s what we need to do at the moment.

After all you have achieved in athletics, how much are you giving back to the society even though you are now part of the NOC and you have been part of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria board as Athletes Representative in the past?

I have my foundation that I started 10 years ago, also some athletes like Ese Brume and others started from my competition before they went to the youths in 2014 and it really helped them to achieve success at the African championships in 2015. I have done all secondary schools in Oyo and Ogun State, Lagos and all over the country. I have been giving back to the sport that made me what I am today. I am still doing that and will continue. At the moment, I am the chairperson of the Athletics Association of my state, Ogun State. I am trying to give back in a manner that will help the upcoming ones.

How did you come into athletics and sports as a whole?

It all started with my love for table tennis as a child and also my passion for track and field events. However, track to me for a place where I can freely express myself as an individual because there were no inhibitions on the track and I saw every race as mine; one that I wanted to win. So, I always had full control. For me, each race was like a hurdle that I must jump over.

It was an historic moment for you at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, where you won two medals, and individual bronze medal in the 400m and also the 4×400 relay team. Can you tell us other highlights of your career?

Atlanta ’96 Olympics remains evergreen for me because the 400m race was a very tough one and it was one that was called the Real Woman’s race. Hence, the training, prior to the competition, was not an easy one but at the end of the day, I was very elated that I could participate. The climax for me was when I won the bronze medal and became the first Nigerian female athlete in the Olympics to win an individual medal. That alone was the icing on the cake for me because no athlete in Nigeria won an individual 400m race and I was able to set a new African record.

If you have to pick a low point in your career, what will that be?

I will say towards the preparation for the Atlanta Olympics because I lost my mother just two months to the Games. She was not there to see me winning the bronze medal which I would have loved. It was difficult for me and tough at the time. Her death affected me a lot because I was her last child, and she has been praying for me every day prior to the Olympics. I however decided to pick myself up and train very hard for the Olympics. At a time my coach was very skeptical if I am going to be able to cope, the day after her death, I was called for training and I didn’t even complain, I just went out to train. So sad she was not there when her prayers were answered and I won Olympic Games medals. Another low point of my career is injuries. When you have injuries, you feel like you don’t know how to do anything.

What’s affecting athletics in the country especially the inability of athletes to combine their sport with education?

What do you think need to be done as it is done outside the country? It’s our system, there is need to make it work with NUGA as they must make it easier for the athletes to combine their education with sports. Some of them are still excelling, all they need to do is to discuss with their professors, Head of Department for them to help them. They have to be open to them, let them know that they are athletes and also face their studies very well whenever they are on campus. These lecturers and professors will be the one to help them with makeup tests and so on when they return from competitions. With this, they will be able to excel in sports and also their academics.

You took a decision to travel abroad even without the consent of your parent, why and are you happy today with that decision?

I am from a polygamous family, when I was 14, I look at my family and looking at the multitude, I make up my mind that I have to do something about my life. When other athletes started leaving the country for the US but I keep telling myself that I have to continue back at home, however people kept coming to me and I decided to go, thank God it paid off for me. I will advice some of these athletes to make that decision too. If traveling to the US will help their career, if it is Europe where they can join a club, they should not hesitate, they need to make a decision because there is always life after athletics.

If you are nothing competing or other things like that, how do you relax?

I am hooked with my iPad. I always want to know more about sports, so I look through new things all the time. It is not about athletics alone, I want to know what’s happening in football, tennis, wrestling and every other sports, especially as regards Nigerians. This is our country and we must look out to promoting and protecting it. We must encourage our own, give them pat at the back. We should stop saying it is not good all the time, go out there and add your own quota, we should stop criticizing, we must help our athletes and support them. That’s what I believe in.

