Atlanta’96 star: Osimhem, world’s hottest striker

A member of Nigeria’s team that won Africa’s first Olympics gold medal at Atlanta Abiodun Obafemi has described Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world at the moment. The former Eagles player said Nigeria has strong reasons to be happy with many of the national team players hitting the right form in recent weeks. He also described Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as one player who has surpassed expectations. Osimhen and Lookman are two of the best strikers in the Italian Serie A for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

Osimhen leads the scorer chat with 12 goals and two assists while Lookman is third with nine and two assists However, Obafemi; who is a former FC Augsburg of Germany defender, said Osimhen has not even hit his full potential describing the former Lille of France hitman as a player who will shatter many records. “Osimhen is the hottest striker in Europe, and by extension in the world. He is doing so well now and I believe he hasn’t even reached his full potential.

“Lookman has also surpassed expectations. There are so many of them doing good at the moment. Long may it continue,” he said. Meanwhile, a former Liverpool star Don Hutchison has questioned why Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool or Erk ten Hag’s Manchester United haven’t signed Super Eagles Napoli’s ‘worldbeater’ Victor Osimhen. Hutchison can’t stop purring about the player and he thinks he would be very much suited to Liverpool and Man United, as he told ESPN. “This is not a dig at Manchester United, but on the night that he scores two and on the night he tore Juve defenders to shreds, Manchester United spend £2.6 million on Wout Weghorst,” said Hutchison.

“That tells you where United are at. That’s the sort of player, if they are doubly serious, if they want to win the league again. That is the sort of player you should be spending £150 million on. He’s a world-beater. “They haven’t got the money. They are a billion pounds in debt and Napoli wouldn’t let him go, but maybe in the summer,” he said.

