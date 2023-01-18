Sports

Atlanta’96 star: Osimhem, world’s hottest striker

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says Lookman surpasses expectation

A member of Nigeria’s team that won Africa’s first Olympics gold medal at Atlanta Abiodun Obafemi has described Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world at the moment. The former Eagles player said Nigeria has strong reasons to be happy with many of the national team players hitting the right form in recent weeks. He also described Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as one player who has surpassed expectations. Osimhen and Lookman are two of the best strikers in the Italian Serie A for Napoli and Atalanta respectively.

Osimhen leads the scorer chat with 12 goals and two assists while Lookman is third with nine and two assists However, Obafemi; who is a former FC Augsburg of Germany defender, said Osimhen has not even hit his full potential describing the former Lille of France hitman as a player who will shatter many records. “Osimhen is the hottest striker in Europe, and by extension in the world. He is doing so well now and I believe he hasn’t even reached his full potential.

“Lookman has also surpassed expectations. There are so many of them doing good at the moment. Long may it continue,” he said. Meanwhile, a former Liverpool star Don Hutchison has questioned why Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool or Erk ten Hag’s Manchester United haven’t signed Super Eagles Napoli’s ‘worldbeater’ Victor Osimhen. Hutchison can’t stop purring about the player and he thinks he would be very much suited to Liverpool and Man United, as he told ESPN. “This is not a dig at Manchester United, but on the night that he scores two and on the night he tore Juve defenders to shreds, Manchester United spend £2.6 million on Wout Weghorst,” said Hutchison.

“That tells you where United are at. That’s the sort of player, if they are doubly serious, if they want to win the league again. That is the sort of player you should be spending £150 million on. He’s a world-beater. “They haven’t got the money. They are a billion pounds in debt and Napoli wouldn’t let him go, but maybe in the summer,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

I joined Falcons to learn, gain experience – Onyenezide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Newly-invited Super Falcons midfielder Esther Onyenezide has said she came into the team to learn and garnered more experience.   The skilful player made the headlines during the just concluded U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and her performance e a r n e d her a call-up to the Super F a […]
Sports

Players, fans hail ‘beautiful day for football’ as Super League unravels

Posted on Author Reporter

  Players, pundits and fans cheered a “beautiful day for football” after the breakaway European Super League unravelled with the withdrawal of the six English clubs who had signed up to the controversial competition. Following a storm of protests and threats of sanctions from the game’s European and world governing bodies, the Super League said […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles all COVID-19 negative as three points beckon against Leone Stars

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles are physically, mentally, psychologically and medically fit for Friday’s AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. COVID-19 tests conducted on every player and official of the team returned negative on Thursday evening, further lifting the spirit of the three-time African champions ahead of the Day 3 of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica